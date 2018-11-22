Canada
November 22, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 12:17 pm

Cities across Ontario smash low-temperature records for Nov. 22

People take picture as mist rises from Lake Ontario during a winter cold snap in the area in Kingston, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
A frigid November cold snap has meant many areas across Ontario set new low-temperature records on Thursday morning.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport, the mercury fell as low as -13.3 C, compared with the previous Nov. 22 record of -12.4 C set in 1989.

In Ottawa, it got as cold as -18.7 C at the airport.  In Kingston, a record going back to 1880 was broken when temperatures fell to -16.7 C.

Hamilton’s airport clocked a low of -14.9 C.

“These frigid temperatures are incredible for this time of year,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“I don’t remember the last time so many record lows were set by so much on a single day.”

Records were also set in Kitchener, Peterborough, Guelph, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

“This arctic air originated near the North Pole five days ago and quickly moved south over above normal snowpack. The air did not have a chance to moderate like it normally would in the middle of November,” Farnell explained.

However, a little relief is on the horizon, he said.

“Thankfully this is just a quick hit and temperatures will rebound to normal by the weekend. More cold and snow will return next week but nothing like what we’re experiencing now.”


Record minimum temperatures set Nov. 22

Toronto Pearson Airport
New record of -13.3 C
Previous record -12.4 C set in 1989

Toronto Buttonville Airport
New record of -15.4 C
Previous record -14.1 C set in 2008

Oshawa
New record of -14.7 C
Previous record -11.0 C set in 1987

Kitchener
New record of -16.1 C
Previous record -14.3 C set in 2000

Guelph
New record -19.3 C
Previous record -15.1 C set in 1987

Elora
New record -20.6 C
Previous record -16.3 C set in 2008

Hamilton Airport
New record -14.9 C
Previous record -11.8 C set in 2000

Muskoka
Minimum of -21 C
Ties record of -21 C set in 2008

Beatrice
New record -26.3 C
Previous record -21.3 C set in 2008

Peterborough
New record -17.9 C
Previous record -17.8 C set in 1932

Cobourg
New record -14.7 C
Previous record -13.3 C set in 2008

Trenton
New record -15.1 C
Previous record -11.8 C set in 2008

Kingston
New record -16.7 C
Previous record -15 Cset way back in 1880

Brockville
New record -18.8 C
Previous record -18.3 C set way back in 1874

Kemptville
New record -18.7 C
Previous record -16.7 C set in 1972

Ottawa Airport
New record -18.7 C
Previous record -14.4 C set in 1972

Ottawa (Canadian Department of Agriculture)
New record -17.2 C
Previous record -15.6 C set way back in 1895

Petawawa
New record -21.7 C
Previous record -18.3 C set in 1964

Algonquin Park
New record -22 C
Previous record -20.6 C set in 1929

North Bay
New record -26.6 C
Previous record -18.9 C set in 1949

Gore Bay
New record -16.2 C
Previous record -14.4 C set in 1932

Sault Ste. Marie
New record -23.4 C
Previous record -18.6 C set in 1989

Kapuskasing Airport
New record -26.1 C
Previous record -25.6 C set in 1964

Geraldton
New record -31.4 C
Previous record -28.1 C set in 2005

Lansdowne House
New record -33.0 C
Previous record -30.7 C set in 2013

Source:  Environment Canada preliminary data

