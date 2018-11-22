Cities across Ontario smash low-temperature records for Nov. 22
A frigid November cold snap has meant many areas across Ontario set new low-temperature records on Thursday morning.
At Toronto Pearson International Airport, the mercury fell as low as -13.3 C, compared with the previous Nov. 22 record of -12.4 C set in 1989.
In Ottawa, it got as cold as -18.7 C at the airport. In Kingston, a record going back to 1880 was broken when temperatures fell to -16.7 C.
READ MORE: Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives his winter forecast 2018/19
Hamilton’s airport clocked a low of -14.9 C.
“These frigid temperatures are incredible for this time of year,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.
“I don’t remember the last time so many record lows were set by so much on a single day.”
Records were also set in Kitchener, Peterborough, Guelph, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.
WATCH: Winter weather forecast: What Canadians can expect from coast to coast
“This arctic air originated near the North Pole five days ago and quickly moved south over above normal snowpack. The air did not have a chance to moderate like it normally would in the middle of November,” Farnell explained.
However, a little relief is on the horizon, he said.
“Thankfully this is just a quick hit and temperatures will rebound to normal by the weekend. More cold and snow will return next week but nothing like what we’re experiencing now.”
Record minimum temperatures set Nov. 22
Toronto Pearson Airport
New record of -13.3 C
Previous record -12.4 C set in 1989
Toronto Buttonville Airport
New record of -15.4 C
Previous record -14.1 C set in 2008
Oshawa
New record of -14.7 C
Previous record -11.0 C set in 1987
Kitchener
New record of -16.1 C
Previous record -14.3 C set in 2000
Guelph
New record -19.3 C
Previous record -15.1 C set in 1987
Elora
New record -20.6 C
Previous record -16.3 C set in 2008
Hamilton Airport
New record -14.9 C
Previous record -11.8 C set in 2000
Muskoka
Minimum of -21 C
Ties record of -21 C set in 2008
Beatrice
New record -26.3 C
Previous record -21.3 C set in 2008
Peterborough
New record -17.9 C
Previous record -17.8 C set in 1932
Cobourg
New record -14.7 C
Previous record -13.3 C set in 2008
Trenton
New record -15.1 C
Previous record -11.8 C set in 2008
Kingston
New record -16.7 C
Previous record -15 Cset way back in 1880
Brockville
New record -18.8 C
Previous record -18.3 C set way back in 1874
Kemptville
New record -18.7 C
Previous record -16.7 C set in 1972
Ottawa Airport
New record -18.7 C
Previous record -14.4 C set in 1972
Ottawa (Canadian Department of Agriculture)
New record -17.2 C
Previous record -15.6 C set way back in 1895
Petawawa
New record -21.7 C
Previous record -18.3 C set in 1964
Algonquin Park
New record -22 C
Previous record -20.6 C set in 1929
North Bay
New record -26.6 C
Previous record -18.9 C set in 1949
Gore Bay
New record -16.2 C
Previous record -14.4 C set in 1932
Sault Ste. Marie
New record -23.4 C
Previous record -18.6 C set in 1989
Kapuskasing Airport
New record -26.1 C
Previous record -25.6 C set in 1964
Geraldton
New record -31.4 C
Previous record -28.1 C set in 2005
Lansdowne House
New record -33.0 C
Previous record -30.7 C set in 2013
Source: Environment Canada preliminary data
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.