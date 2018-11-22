Cities across Ontario smash low-temperature records for Nov. 22

A frigid November cold snap has meant many areas across Ontario set new low-temperature records on Thursday morning.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport, the mercury fell as low as -13.3 C, compared with the previous Nov. 22 record of -12.4 C set in 1989.

In Ottawa, it got as cold as -18.7 C at the airport. In Kingston, a record going back to 1880 was broken when temperatures fell to -16.7 C.

Hamilton’s airport clocked a low of -14.9 C.

“These frigid temperatures are incredible for this time of year,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“I don’t remember the last time so many record lows were set by so much on a single day.”

Records were also set in Kitchener, Peterborough, Guelph, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

“This arctic air originated near the North Pole five days ago and quickly moved south over above normal snowpack. The air did not have a chance to moderate like it normally would in the middle of November,” Farnell explained.

However, a little relief is on the horizon, he said.

“Thankfully this is just a quick hit and temperatures will rebound to normal by the weekend. More cold and snow will return next week but nothing like what we’re experiencing now.”



Record minimum temperatures set Nov. 22

Toronto Pearson Airport

New record of -13.3 C

Previous record -12.4 C set in 1989

Toronto Buttonville Airport

New record of -15.4 C

Previous record -14.1 C set in 2008

Oshawa

New record of -14.7 C

Previous record -11.0 C set in 1987

Kitchener

New record of -16.1 C

Previous record -14.3 C set in 2000

Guelph

New record -19.3 C

Previous record -15.1 C set in 1987

Elora

New record -20.6 C

Previous record -16.3 C set in 2008

Hamilton Airport

New record -14.9 C

Previous record -11.8 C set in 2000

Muskoka

Minimum of -21 C

Ties record of -21 C set in 2008

Beatrice

New record -26.3 C

Previous record -21.3 C set in 2008

Peterborough

New record -17.9 C

Previous record -17.8 C set in 1932

Cobourg

New record -14.7 C

Previous record -13.3 C set in 2008

Trenton

New record -15.1 C

Previous record -11.8 C set in 2008

Kingston

New record -16.7 C

Previous record -15 Cset way back in 1880

Brockville

New record -18.8 C

Previous record -18.3 C set way back in 1874

Kemptville

New record -18.7 C

Previous record -16.7 C set in 1972

Ottawa Airport

New record -18.7 C

Previous record -14.4 C set in 1972

Ottawa (Canadian Department of Agriculture)

New record -17.2 C

Previous record -15.6 C set way back in 1895

Petawawa

New record -21.7 C

Previous record -18.3 C set in 1964

Algonquin Park

New record -22 C

Previous record -20.6 C set in 1929

North Bay

New record -26.6 C

Previous record -18.9 C set in 1949

Gore Bay

New record -16.2 C

Previous record -14.4 C set in 1932

Sault Ste. Marie

New record -23.4 C

Previous record -18.6 C set in 1989

Kapuskasing Airport

New record -26.1 C

Previous record -25.6 C set in 1964

Geraldton

New record -31.4 C

Previous record -28.1 C set in 2005

Lansdowne House

New record -33.0 C

Previous record -30.7 C set in 2013

Source: Environment Canada preliminary data