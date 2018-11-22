Incident near La Salle Secondary School causes hold and secure: Kingston police
An incident near La Salle Secondary School caused the school to go under a hold an secure early Thursday morning, according to Kingston police.
Const. Cam Mack says there was no active shooter, but police have someone in custody who was involved in the incident.
Kingston police lifted the hold and secure around 9:40 p.m. Thursday morning, saying there was no further threat to people in the area.
At 9:02 Kingston police responded to a call at 217 Gore Road, a bank near the high school. Police have not confirmed the link between the two incidents.
Just after 10 a.m., the La Salle Secondary Twitter account released a statement, saying that staff and students “handled a difficult situation calmly, with care and compassion.”
