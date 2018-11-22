Incident near La Salle Secondary School causes hold and secure: Kingston police

An incident near La Salle Secondary School caused the school to go under a hold an secure early Thursday morning, according to Kingston police.

Const. Cam Mack says there was no active shooter, but police have someone in custody who was involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Elgin Ont. schools put on hold and secure due to alleged bank robbery

Kingston police lifted the hold and secure around 9:40 p.m. Thursday morning, saying there was no further threat to people in the area.

@LaSalle_LDSB situation has been addressed no further threat exists, hold and secure to be lifted. @KingstonPolice will remain on scene to continue investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 22, 2018

At 9:02 Kingston police responded to a call at 217 Gore Road, a bank near the high school. Police have not confirmed the link between the two incidents.

Just after 10 a.m., the La Salle Secondary Twitter account released a statement, saying that staff and students “handled a difficult situation calmly, with care and compassion.”

So proud of all staff & students who handled a difficult situation calmly, with care and compassion! Many thanks to @KingstonPolice for their swift professional command of the situation. LSS STANDS strong! — La Salle Secondary (@LaSalle_LDSB) November 22, 2018

-More information to come.