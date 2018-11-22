Man suffers severe burns after residential fire in Junction Triangle
Toronto fire officials say a man suffered second- and third-degree burns to his body following a residential blaze in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood of Toronto.
Firefighters responded to a call around 7:23 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Sterling Road just south of Bloor Street West.
Fire officials said a middle-aged man was rescued from a multi-dwelling structure with serious burns to his lower body.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The fire was extinguished just before 8 a.m. and no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
