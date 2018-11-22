Man suffers severe burns after residential fire in Junction Triangle

Toronto fire officials say a man suffered second- and third-degree burns to his body following a residential blaze in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood of Toronto.

Firefighters responded to a call around 7:23 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Sterling Road just south of Bloor Street West.

Fire officials said a middle-aged man was rescued from a multi-dwelling structure with serious burns to his lower body.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was extinguished just before 8 a.m. and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

