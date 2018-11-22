Pillar Community Innovation Awards to shine spotlight on those making London ‘brighter’

People and organizations trying to make London a “brighter” place will be front and centre Thursday night, during the Pillar Community Innovation Awards.

Pillar Nonprofit Network supports more than 610 nonprofits, social enterprises, and innovators across the city. Its executive director, Michelle Baldwin, describes the 12th annual event as a community storytelling and networking event and expects nearly 1,000 people to attend.

“Every year, what is just so exciting is that there are things happening in our community that I learn about, that everybody who comes out to the event … hears about,” she explained.

“You kind of get a sense about what’s at the heart of what’s happening in our community that’s creating a vibrating community.”

There are three finalists in the categories of Community Innovation, Community Leadership, Community Impact, and Community Collaboration. The award recipients will be announced Thursday, and the winner of a Community Choice award will also be named.

Each award recipient will be given $2,000 to be donated to a registered charity of their choosing. They’ll also get a custom-designed award, and their named engraved on a plaque at the London Central Library.

Organizers are still encouraging Londoners to come out and participate in the awards event. Tickets cost $75 per person, and more information about purchasing them can be found here.

The evening begins 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the London Convention Centre.

Below are a list of the finalists.

Community Innovation

The Grand Theatre’s 100 Schools Project

Here for Her

School Within a School Program, Thames Valley District School Board

Community Leadership

Jeffrey Robb

Marie Fiedler

Mustfah Madlol

Community Impact

Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario

Liberal Arts 101, King’s University College

My Sister’s Place, CMHA Middlesex

Community Collaboration

Junior Achievement & Lawrence Kinlin School of Business

London Suicide Prevention Council

London’s Temporary Overdose Prevention Site