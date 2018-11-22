Female pedestrian in life-threatening condition after alleged east-end Toronto hit-and-run
Toronto police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck in an alleged hit-and-run Wednesday evening.
Police said the collision happened at around 8 p.m. at Kennedy and Danforth roads.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the pedestrian, who is believed to be 25 years old, sustained “very serious” leg injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
In an update released Wednesday night, police said the woman’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
Police said officers are looking for the driver of an older brown minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
