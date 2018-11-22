Female pedestrian in life-threatening condition after alleged east-end Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck in an alleged hit-and-run Wednesday evening.

Police said the collision happened at around 8 p.m. at Kennedy and Danforth roads.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the pedestrian, who is believed to be 25 years old, sustained “very serious” leg injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Collision: Danforth Rd/Kennedy Rd

-female pedestrian struck with life threatening conditions

-closures remain in effect

-veh/driver fled the scene, older model brown minivan

anyone with info, pls call 416-808-1900#GO2146916@tps41div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 22, 2018

In an update released Wednesday night, police said the woman’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police said officers are looking for the driver of an older brown minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.