‘I do feel ashamed,’ says man accused of Iced Capp assault caught on video at New West Tim Hortons

The man accused of an aggressive meltdown in a New Westminster Tim Hortons says he’s embarrassed of the bevhaviour depicted in a restaurant surveillance video.

Alan Sam Deguillaume appeared in a New Westminster court on Wednesday, and is facing two charges of assault and a charge of mischief.

READ MORE: Man accused of Tim Hortons ‘Iced Capp attack’ arrested in Powell River

Those stem from an incident in September, when he is alleged to have poured an Iced Capp out on the restaurant’s counter and assaulted a patron.

“Watching that video was pretty appalling to see myself behave in that way. I’m not allowed to make any direct apologies or anything to anyone — indirect or direct, I’m not allowed to contact anyone — so I can’t really apologize,” said Deguillaume as he left the court house.

“I do feel ashamed of myself and it’s just something I have to deal with.”

The video, captured Sept. 6 at the Tim Hortons on Carnarvon Street in New Westminster, depicts a man in a pink shirt pacing back and forth in front of the service counter and yelling at staff.

READ MORE: New West police release video of Tim Hortons customer wanted in alleged Iced Capp attack

He then pours his drink out on the counter, shoves the cash register and kicks a wall.

Police allege the incident started when Deguillaume was given the wrong order, and that he also assaulted a customer off camera.

“It has nothing to do with the cup of coffee at all … I wasn’t in the right state of mind to be anywhere, really,” said Deguillaume, adding he wants to go through the legal process and put the incident behind him.