New West police release video of Tim Hortons customer wanted in alleged Iced Capp attack

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in an attack at a Tim Hortons in New Westminster.

Police say an unknown man ordered an Iced Capp from the Tim Hortons on Carnarvon Street on Sept. 6.

The suspect complained to staff that his order was wrong before insulting them and pouring the drink onto the counter. He proceeded to verbally abuse staff and push the cash register off the counter before fleeing the scene.

Police allege he also kicked and punched another customer, who tried to stop him from harassing restaurant staff.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with a medium build. He is approximately five feet six inches, has short brown hair, and was wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants at the time of the incident.

“It is concerning that someone can become that irate over an apparently incorrect order, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott with the New Westminster Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.