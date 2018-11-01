iced capp assault
November 1, 2018 5:42 pm

Man accused of Tim Hortons ‘Iced Capp attack’ arrested in Powell River

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in an attack at a Tim Hortons in New Westminster.

A A

Police have arrested the man accused of a violent meltdown in a New Westminster Tim Hortons in September.

A B.C.-wide warrant was issued for 28-year-old Alan Sam Deguillaume last month on allegations of assault and mischief, in relation to an altercation captured on surveillance video.

READ MORE: New West police release video of Tim Hortons customer wanted in alleged Iced Capp attack

New Westminster police say Deguillaume was arrested on Oct. 15 in Powell River. He has since been released on a recognizance of bail, and is slated to appear in court on Nov. 21. Deguillaume is facing two charges of assault and one charge of mischief under $5,000.

The incident in question took place on Sept. 6 at the Carnavon Street Tim Hortons location.

Story continues below

Deguilllaume had allegedly complained to staff that he had been given the wrong order, before pouring an Iced Capp drink out and verbally abusing staff and pushing the cash register off the counter, according to police.

Police also allege that Deguillaume kicked and punched another customer who had tried to intervene on behalf of staff.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons ‘deeply concerned’ about video showing disturbing incident in B.C. restaurant

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a man in a pink T-shirt pacing in front of the counter and engaging in a heated exchange with a staff member.

It then shows the man pouring a drink out onto the counter and kicking a wall, before shoving the point of sale terminal towards staff.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alan Sam Deguillaume
Crime
icded capp meltdown
Iced Capp
iced capp assault
iced capp attack
iced capp attack tim hortons
man pours iced capp tim hortons
New Westminster Police
powell river
Tim Hortons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News