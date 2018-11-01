Man accused of Tim Hortons ‘Iced Capp attack’ arrested in Powell River

Police have arrested the man accused of a violent meltdown in a New Westminster Tim Hortons in September.

A B.C.-wide warrant was issued for 28-year-old Alan Sam Deguillaume last month on allegations of assault and mischief, in relation to an altercation captured on surveillance video.

New Westminster police say Deguillaume was arrested on Oct. 15 in Powell River. He has since been released on a recognizance of bail, and is slated to appear in court on Nov. 21. Deguillaume is facing two charges of assault and one charge of mischief under $5,000.

The incident in question took place on Sept. 6 at the Carnavon Street Tim Hortons location.

A BC wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28 year old Alan Sam Deguillaume. Mr. Deguillaume is wanted for assault and mischief. If you see him please call 911. #NewWest #vancity pic.twitter.com/7JMwEkwqOz — New West Police (@NewWestPD) October 13, 2018

Deguilllaume had allegedly complained to staff that he had been given the wrong order, before pouring an Iced Capp drink out and verbally abusing staff and pushing the cash register off the counter, according to police.

Police also allege that Deguillaume kicked and punched another customer who had tried to intervene on behalf of staff.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a man in a pink T-shirt pacing in front of the counter and engaging in a heated exchange with a staff member.

It then shows the man pouring a drink out onto the counter and kicking a wall, before shoving the point of sale terminal towards staff.