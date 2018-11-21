Kingston police asking public for help to ID suspect in alleged credit card thefts
Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a man they say used stolen credit cards on more than one occasion.
The owner of one of the credit cards travelled to Kingston on Oct. 3, and while he was on the way from the Kingston airport to his destination, he said the card disappeared.
Police have released security images of a man who they believe used the credit card lost by the victim.
The security images are from a previous event in which the man allegedly used another stolen credit card. According to Cam Mack, communications officer for the Kingston police, investigators have reason to believe the same man used the credit card which was lost on Oct. 3.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man in the photo to contact Const. Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.
