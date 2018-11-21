Winter has come early to New Brunswick and it’s boosting business

New Brunswickers across the province woke up Wednesday to what looked like a scene straight from a Christmas card — with piles of snow on the ground and trees.

The wet, heavy snow caused some power outages but there wasn’t enough to shut down schools in the south of the province.

For people like Moncton-residents Robert Murray and Dave Reid, the snow made them excited to spend some cash.

“Skis and Christmas shopping will be going full beat,” Murray said.

Reid said it’s a good time to be into winter sports.

“The snowmobile guy has got to be selling snowmobiles,” Reid said.

They are not the only ones. After experiencing three slower seasons in a row, workers at Hi-Tech Powersports say they are excited about the wintery weather.

“As soon as the snow hits the ground people starting rushing it,” said Chris McConaghy, a sales manager at the snowmobile retailer.

“It was incredible, like a light switch.”

According to the Canadian council of snowmobile associations, snowmobiling generates over $8 billion in annual spending and generates over 41,000 jobs across the country.

In New Brunswick, the industry generates $179 million in economic activity.

When the white stuff starts falling, McConaghy says the cash starts flowing.

“People get excited and get that itch and I already know that people are heading north this weekend to go riding,” he said.

The early snowfall — and what is expected to be a harsh winter — may end up being costly for the province, but it does give the economy a boost.