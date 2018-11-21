2-year anniversary of unsolved Brantford homicide

Wednesday is the two-year anniversary of the Jeffrey Roberts homicide.

On Nov. 21, 2016, Roberts body was discovered in a field near the West Street/Highway 403 overpass in Brantford.

He had been reported missing 10 days earlier and his death was ruled a homicide.

Roberts rode his bike everywhere, often with his dog Lacey, and was known to camp and fish along the Grand River.

Brantford Police say they continue to investigate this incident and are appealing for any information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Today is the two year anniversary of the Jeffrey Roberts homicide. BPS continues to investigate this incident & appreciates all the help that has been received. Please contact us with information so we can solve this crime and bring closure to the family. https://t.co/jd7OFMvXGv pic.twitter.com/YP06aR6wU8 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 21, 2018