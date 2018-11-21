Elgin OPP seek public’s help locating ‘potentially dangerous’ man last seen in St. Thomas

Elgin County OPP have a warrant out for the arrest of Dakota Summers and are asking the public for help locating him.

Summers, 27, of Central Elgin, was last seen on Nov. 19 in downtown St. Thomas and police tell Global News Radio 980 CFPL that he is known to have family ties in the Owen Sound area.

Police have only said that the arrest warrant is for “a breach.”

Summers is described as a five-foot-nine, 268-pound Indigenous man with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, grey and white camouflage winter jacket, black baseball cap, and black shoes.

Police consider him to be potentially dangerous and ask anyone who sees him to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).