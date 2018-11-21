Teens accused in Nuns’ Island death can’t talk to each other without lawyers

The two teens charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy on Montreal’s Nuns’ Island made a brief appearance in Quebec Youth Court Wednesday.

READ MORE: Teens charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found on Nuns’ Island

Crown prosecutors submitted more evidence for the defence to analyze; they have asked for the suspects to be sentenced as adults if convicted.

The two teens, both aged 17, stared straight ahead during the hearing as their families looked on.

The accused cannot be identified since they are minors.

WATCH BELOW: Montrealers rally around teenage victim’s family

They are not allowed to communicate with each other, unless in the presence of their lawyers.

READ MORE: Body of teenager found on Nuns’ Island ruled a homicide

The pair was arrested after the body of a teenager was discovered near de Gaspé Street on Nuns’ Island.

WATCH BELOW: Teenagers charged in Nuns’ Island homicide

Police originally thought the death was an accident but ruled it a homicide after an autopsy.

The victim’s name is protected by a publication ban.

The two suspects will remain in custody.

READ MORE: Teen’s body discovered on Nuns’ Island being treated as suspicious death

A bail hearing is expected to be set for Dec. 5.

WATCH BELOW: Teen’s body found on Nuns’ Island