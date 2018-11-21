Crime
November 21, 2018 11:48 am

Teens accused in Nuns’ Island death can’t talk to each other without lawyers

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Police investigate after the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered on Nuns' Island.

The two teens charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy on Montreal’s Nuns’ Island made a brief appearance in Quebec Youth Court Wednesday.

Crown prosecutors submitted more evidence for the defence to analyze; they have asked for the suspects to be sentenced as adults if convicted.

The body of the victim was discovered early Monday morning.

The two teens, both aged 17, stared straight ahead during the hearing as their families looked on.

The accused cannot be identified since they are minors.

They are not allowed to communicate with each other, unless in the presence of their lawyers.

The pair was arrested after the body of a teenager was discovered near de Gaspé Street on Nuns’ Island.

Police originally thought the death was an accident but ruled it a homicide after an autopsy.

The victim’s name is protected by a publication ban.

Tributes have been pouring in for the victim.

The two suspects will remain in custody.

A bail hearing is expected to be set for Dec. 5.

