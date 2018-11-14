2 teens arrested after body found on Nuns’ Island

Two teenagers have been arrested after the body of 17-year-old Taha Mouafiq was found on Nuns’ Island last Monday.

According to Montreal police, the suspects are a boy and girl, both aged 17.

“It appears it was an armed robbery that went bad,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The teenager’s body was discovered in a park near de Gaspé Street.

“We’re worried,” said Catherine Picard, the mother of two children who attend a nearby school.

“Nuns’ Island is a quiet place, and normally things like that don’t happen. It’s bothering us because the school’s right there and it’s very near the school.”

Police say he had been attacked in the lower body, “probably with an edged weapon,” Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said Tuesday.

The two are expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

The homicide is Montreal’s 27th this year.