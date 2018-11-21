Edmonton city Coun. Mike Nickel loses UCP nomination bid

Mike Nickel will be staying on as Edmonton’s city councillor for Ward 11 after losing his bid to become a United Conservative Party candidate in the upcoming provincial election.

Nickel lost to Tunde Obasan on Tuesday in the UCP’s nomination race in Edmonton-South.

“Today more than 800 United Conservative members in Edmonton-South voted to choose their candidate for the next election from amongst three great contestants,” UCP Leader Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“I would like to congratulate Tunde Obasan on winning this hotly contested race.”

Will Farrell was the third candidate in the race.

Edmonton-South will be a new riding for the 2019 election. It encompasses the city’s deep south, stretching from 156 Street to 91 Street south of Anthony Henday Drive.

Nickel has been known as a conservative voice on city council and indicated his desire to move to provincial politics was partly due to his frustration over some of city council’s decisions.

“It started with the wading pool; that one broke my heart,” Nickel said in June when he announced his UCP bid. “Then I move over to the Metro Line, discussions around safety and closing that file, and then finally it was the demolition of the coliseum. I just said, ‘Maybe I’m not fit for this downtown narrative.'”

Nickel initially became a city councillor in 2004 before losing his seat three years later to current Mayor Don Iveson. Nickel returned to council in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

He took a leave of absence from city council, without pay, during his UCP nomination bid.