Fort McMurray-Conklin, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelections on Thursday

It’s election day in two Alberta ridings. Voters in Fort McMurray-Conklin and Innisfail-Sylvan Lake will pick their new MLA on Thursday.

READ MORE: Alberta calls two July byelections to replace departed United Conservatives

Both empty seats were held by former UCP MLAs, who were previously elected as Wildrose Party members before it merged with the Progressive Conservatives to become the United Conservative Party.

Voters in the central Alberta riding of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake will be picking a replacement for Don McIntyre, who resigned in February after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a girl under age 16.

READ MORE: Former Alberta MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault, sexual interference charges

Voters in northern Alberta’s Fort McMurray-Conklin are choosing a replacement for Brian Jean. He was elected to his seat in 2015 as leader of the Wildrose Party, but after losing the UCP leadership bid to Jason Kenney last fall, Jean stepped down from his seat in March.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray MLA Brian Jean leaving politics

In the 2015 provincial election, there were more than 33,000 registered voters in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and more than 13,000 in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

Fort McMurray-Conklin candidates:

Brian Deheer (Green Party) — Member of the Athabasca Watershed Council and Keepers of the Athabasca Watershed Society boards and ran for the federal seat of Fort McMurray-Cold Lake in 2015.

Sid Fayad (Alberta Party) — A business owner in Fort McMurray who currently runs a granite company, but whose previously businesses have included three restaurants, a barbershop and a thrift store. Members of his family helped open Canada’s first mosque in Edmonton in 1938.

Laila Goodridge (UCP) — Worked in oil and gas before moving to politics. She is bilingual and served as an adviser to members of Parliament in Ottawa and ran for the Wildrose in Grande Prairie-Wapiti in the 2015 provincial election.

Robin Le Fevre (Alberta Liberal Party) — A lawyer, consultant and entrepreneur with experience working in the oil and gas, and construction industries, as well as government and non-profit.

Jane Stroud (NDP) — A three-term Fort McMurray city councillor who has lived in the region her entire life and previously worked as the financial administrator for the Fort McMurray Metis.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidates:

Abigail Douglass (Alberta Party) — A communications professional with a commerce degree. She served with the student association and Alberta Students’ Executive Council while attending The King’s University in Edmonton.

Devin Dreeshen (UCP) — Comes from a farming family and is an agricultural consultant. He is the son of local Conservative Member of Parliament Earl Dreeshen and has been involved in politics from a young age.

David Inscho (Independent) — President of the Alberta Advantage Party and a former long-time member of the Wildrose Party.

Nick Jansen (Alberta Liberal) — A policy analyst who has worked in the energy industry and government, and is currently a private consultant with a masters degree in public policy.

Nicole Mooney (NDP) — A high school English teacher in Red Deer who also is the communications and political engagement officer with Alberta Teachers’ Association Local 80.