Keswick man charged with impaired driving for second time in less than a month

A 32-year-old Keswick man has been charged with impaired driving and South Simcoe Police say it’s the second time in less than a month the accused was pulled over for the same offence.

In a statement released on Tuesday, police said officers were called at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday by a resident about a male driver in a parked vehicle on 10th Sideroad in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police said when officers spoke with the man, they could smell alcohol. Officers administered a roadside alcohol screening test and he was arrested. After he was taken to the police station, the statement said it was determined he had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

READ MORE: Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax, woman faces impaired driving charges

As the investigation continued, police said officers learned the man’s driver’s licence was previously suspended twice. The first suspension was for unpaid fines and the second suspension, which was for 90 days, was in place after the accused was charged with impaired driving in late October.

Police said the man, who hasn’t been identified, was charged with having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, impaired care or control of a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension, and having care or control of a motor vehicle with open liquor.

IMPAIRED DRVING – AGAIN: A 32-year-old Keswick man is facing a second charge of impaired driving in less than a month. Details in our Media Release for Tuesday, November 20, 2018. https://t.co/vbdYg1bGaj… pic.twitter.com/t3jG8X7kXG — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) November 20, 2018

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, police thanked the resident for alerting police to the situation.

“By making the call, an impaired driver was removed from the road – again,” the statement said.

“When we work together, we can all do our part to keep our communities safe.”