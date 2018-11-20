Feds to spend more than $18 million on 95 affordable housing units in Transcona

Nearly 100 middle class families in Winnipeg will soon have an affordable place to live thanks to a federal housing strategy.

The federal government will spend $18 million on the construction of Park City Commons, a six-storey building on Plessis Drive in Transcona, featuring 95 rental units.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the Federal Minister of Families, was in Winnipeg for the announcement Tuesday.

He said rent for these unit will be at or lower than 30 per cent of the median household income in the area.

This is part of the CMHC’s Rental Construction Financing initiative (RCFi), which aims to encourage the construction of more than 14,000 units across Canada by 2021. The initiative will provide $3.75 billion in loans to help build these projects.

The minister didn’t give a number on how many more of these units are coming to Manitoba but said he hopes they can build as many as possible.

Park City Commons is expected to be ready in October 2019.