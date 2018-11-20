2 new cases of St. Michael’s College School alleged assaults reported: Toronto police
Toronto police say two additional reports of incidents at St. Michael’s College School have been turned over to investigators.
Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for Toronto police, confirms to Global News that they are investigating two new reports that have come to police attention since Monday.
She said one is considered threatening and another is in regards to assault with a weapon.
Gray said these two new incidents bring to six the total number of cases police are investigating. Two of those cases involve allegations of sexual assault.
Six students are facing charges in connection with one of the alleged sexual assaults that was captured on video.
The two latest cases involve different suspects and victims from the previous incidents.
More to come…
–With files from Canadian Press
