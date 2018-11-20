Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Innisfil sends woman to hospital

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Innisfil sent one woman to hospital.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 6 p.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Willard Avenue and Lebanon Drive area.

Police say two vehicles collided while one was reversing out of a driveway.

Officers say as a result of the collision the passenger of the reversing vehicle, a pregnant woman, was taken to hospital for a medical check.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Innisfil, was arrested after failing a breath test.

Police say he was transported to the North Division where further testing resulted in readings of more than double the legal limit of alcohol.

Officers say he was charged with impaired care or control and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

According to police, he was released from custody with a future court date.