Man charged after police recover vehicle reported stolen in Cookstown
A man has been charged after police recovered a vehicle reported stolen in Cookstown.
According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday at around 9:30 a.m., an officer conducting radar on County Road 27 clocked a vehicle driving 94 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.
Police say an investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction, and the driver was unlicensed.
Officers say the 35-year-old driver was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, speeding, stunt driving and driving while unlicensed.
According to police, he was released from custody with a future court date.
