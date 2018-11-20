Crime
Man charged after police recover vehicle reported stolen in Cookstown

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man has been charged after police recovered a vehicle reported stolen in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday at around 9:30 a.m., an officer conducting radar on County Road 27 clocked a vehicle driving 94 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

Police say an investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction, and the driver was unlicensed.

Officers say the 35-year-old driver was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, speeding, stunt driving and driving while unlicensed.

According to police, he was released from custody with a future court date.

