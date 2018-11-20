Petition raises questions about how Edmonton bar kicked out man later found dead

Some friends of a man found dead after being asked to leave a south Edmonton bar over the weekend are calling for the business to make major changes to how it operates.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to a sudden death call in the area of 103 Street and 63 Avenue on Sunday.

“The death was determined to be non-suspicious in nature,” police said Monday night. “At this time, the EPS will not be investigating this incident further.”

On Monday night, the Ranch Roadhouse issued a statement via email to Global News. It said the man found dead had been at the bar and it was “deeply saddened by this tragic loss.”

“The individual was asked to leave; our team assured that he was in the hands of a capable friend, who assured us that he would take care of him,” the bar said. “The individual and his friend left the premises together without incident.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends.”

Global News has confirmed the 20-year-old man who died was Mohamed Abdi — also known as Mo.

Kennedy Vanderhoek, who said she was a friend of Abdi’s, wrote about the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.

“My boyfriend… removed himself from the club to go follow Mo as he was intoxicated and was not in the right mindset to be on his own in the cold without anyone else,” she wrote.

Abdi’s frozen body was found underneath a parked vehicle not far from the bar, according to Vanderhoek.

An online petition is calling on the City of Edmonton to look into the bar’s protocols — including how it handled Abdi’s removal. It had already gained thousands of signatures by Monday night.

The Ranch Roadhouse said it worked closely with police as they investigated what happened and that the “safety and security of our patrons and employees has always been and continues to be our highest priority.”