Hamilton pedestrians allegedly ‘bear sprayed’: police

Hamilton Police are searching for suspects after two victims were sprayed with a “noxious substance.”

Police say around 9 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking eastbound on Main Street at Dalewood Avenue, when two men got out of a silver vehicle and sprayed him in the face with a noxious substance.

About an hour later, police say the same thing happened to another man walking on Main Street at Cline Avenue.

No words were exchanged and nothing was stolen during either incident.

Police believe the noxious substance was most likely bear spray.

The three suspects are described as white and in their 20s, while the suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver/grey four-door Hyundai sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

On Nov.18, 2018, two separate incidents of people being sprayed with noxious substance in the area of Main St.W, Hamilton. Police are looking to identify the three suspects. https://t.co/PVDVjCTjPh pic.twitter.com/nJ3CiqGqmF — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 19, 2018