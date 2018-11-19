Frankie Muniz’s house flooded because his cat learned to turn on faucet

Frankie Muniz is dealing with the aftereffects of a flooded home, and he has his cat to thank.

In a series of tweets, the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors host opened up about the “destruction” that ensued when his cat figured out how to turn on a water faucet when he wasn’t at home.

“I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he tweeted. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting,” Muniz continued. “I just need some support.”

He thanked his girlfriend Paige Price for helping him make it through such a tough time. “Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need,” Muniz added.

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true,” he added. “You wouldn’t believe the destruction.”

Price shared a photo of some of that destruction in a video she shared on Instagram Story, (with a screengrab captured by Yahoo!).

“Thankfully not all of our furniture is destroyed,” she wrote, “but, every single wall, floor, and ceiling has to be ripped out and replaced to reduce the risk of mold.”