Saskatoon weather outlook: positive temperatures return mid-week

There is a risk of freezing rain later on Monday, but mid-week temperatures are expected to get above freezing.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Light snow started off the work week as temperatures are set to reach a daytime high of -4, but will feel more like -16 with the wind chill.

There is a risk of freezing rain late Monday afternoon and the risk continues into the evening. Fog patches could also develop after midnight.

Tuesday

The clouds will continue to stick around, as we are expected to see an afternoon high a few degrees into minus single digits once again, but will feel more like -14 with wind chill.

Wednesday to Friday

Saskatoon is in for a mid-week warm up as temperatures could get one degree above freezing on Wednesday.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday, with an expected daytime high of 3 C.

Temperatures will start to begin cooling off as we move into the weekend. Friday’s daytime high is forecasted at -1 C.

