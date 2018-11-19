Largest Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo pot ever on hold due to ‘missing ball’

Someone in Manitoba is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer, but it may be a while before they can collect thanks to an apparent missing bingo ball.

Saturday’s Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo pot of $372,229 — the charity’s largest ever — was won by a lucky cardholder who managed to fill in the bingo card in 50 numbers or less.

However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that ball B2 was missing from the tray before the balls were dropped in the machine.

READ MORE: N.S. judge freezes half of $1.2M Chase the Ace win as family feud continues in court

Kinsman Jackpot Bingo posted on social media that the ball was missing from the tabletop of the bingo machine, but believe all 75 balls were in play.

“We have discussed the incident with everyone involved, and are confident that all 75 balls were in play during the game. All balls were accounted for after the game concluded, which means that we believe one of the balls was already in the machine before the game started.”

However, that means the game’s winner will have to wait for the province’s Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority to investigate before the funds are released to them.

“No winners have been officially declared yet, and it may take longer to do so for this game. We will start a new jackpot on our November 24th 2018 game and move forward as normal until otherwise directed by the LGA,” they wrote.

A spokesperson for the LGCA confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the allegations. They said the length of the investigation depends on several factors, and could be done in a matter of days to several weeks.

A spokesperson for Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo said they will update the community after the investigation is complete.

Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo raises funds for various charities around the province.