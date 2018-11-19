OPP investigating after fire rips through home in Oro-Medonte

Police are investigating after a fire ripped through a home in Oro-Medonte.

According to Orillia OPP, on Sunday at around 5 p.m., officers received a report of a fire at a home on Line 12.

Officers say the Oro-Medonte Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Police say as a result of the fire, a resident of the home was transported to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, officers and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).