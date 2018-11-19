Police investigating after house fire in Georgian Bluffs leaves man dead

Police are investigating after a house fire in Georgian Bluffs left one man dead.

According to Grey County OPP, on Nov. 15 just before 7:30 p.m., officers received a report of a house fire on Grey Road 1.

Police say officers were unable to gain entry into the residence due to extensive smoke.

Officers say the Inter-Township Fire Department and South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

READ MORE: Early morning house fire causes $300K in damage: Barrie Fire

According to police, 59-year-old Brian Wade of Owen Sound was located inside the home and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say officers and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).