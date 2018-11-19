Man charged with impaired driving by cannabis in collision in Peterborough

An Omemee, Ont., man faces charges of impaired driving by cannabis following a collision in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m, the Peterborough Police Service was notified about an “erratic driver” on Armour Road in which the northbound vehicle was swerving across the roadway striking snowbanks on the side of the road.

Police say the witness continued to follow the vehicle.

“The driver then approached the intersection of Nassau Mills Road and Water Street where he failed to stop for the red light and struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Water Street,” police stated.

Officers located the suspect driver. Through the investigation, which included the use of a qualified drug recognition expert (DRE), the accused was determined to be impaired by cannabis.

Derek Scott Emery, 30, of Cedarview Drive, Omemee, was arrested and charged with impaired driving by drug (cannabis) and failure to stop at a red light.

He was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Emery was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Peterborough police say this was their first charge since recreational cannabis was legalized on Oct. 17 by the federal government.