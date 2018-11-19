Crime
November 19, 2018
Updated: November 19, 2018 6:47 am

Man charged with impaired driving after St. Thomas police barricade vehicle

Police in St. Thomas say a man from Aylmer faces a number of charges, after his vehicle was boxed in by several police cruisers at a red light.

On Sunday, a Dodge Durango SUV failed to stop for police in the downtown core of St Thomas. When it came to a stop at a red light at South Edgeware Road and Burwell Road, several police cruisers boxed the vehicle in.

A 54-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, possession of open alcohol in a vehicle, failing to stop, and refusing to give a breath sample.

The SUV was impounded. The man was released, and is expected to appear in a St. Thomas courtroom on Dec. 4.

