Impaired driving charges laid after driver loses control, flips vehicle on Brydges St.

A 27-year-old London man is charged with impaired driving after police responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle on Brydges Street in east London.

London police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. Thursday. Through the course of their investigation, they determined the vehicle was travelling east on Brydges Street when the driver lost control.

The vehicle veered south of the roadway, struck a London Transit bus stop sign and a utility pole. The vehicle travelled more than 20 metres along a sidewalk, before hitting a second utility pole and coming to a rest.

Damage is pegged at $45,500.

Police say the driver had minor injuries that didn’t need medical attention. He’s been charged with two impaired driving offences, and is expected to appear in a London courtroom Dec 12.