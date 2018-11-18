Surrey house fire being investigated as possible arson

Surrey RCMP is investigating a case of possible arson after a home was gutted in a fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house at 12054 100 Ave. just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm fire.

Surrey Fire Service acting assistant chief Greg McRobbie said crews arrived to find flames shooting from the home’s windows.

Two men in their 30s were in the home when the fire broke out but managed to get out in time, he said. McRobbie added that both were taken to hospital to treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire inspector has been deployed, and the RCMP confirms it is looking at the fire as a possible arson.