Ghost bike erected in honour of the late Clément Bazin

Friends and family met at the corner of Lajeunesse Street and Crémazie Boulevard as a white ghost bike was erected in the name of the late Clément Bazin.

A ceremony was held at the same intersection where Bazin was involved in a fatal collision with a truck in September.

Bazin was a 67-year-old South Shore resident who frequently rode his bike on the Island of Montreal.

Family spoke kind words in memory of the late father. while organizers demanded for better road-sharing efforts.

This is the fifth memorial bike in nine years to be put on display by the Ghost Bike Montreal advocacy group.

“Its a reminder for drivers to pay attention to what is going on around them,” Ghost Bike Montreal spokesperson Alain Deschamps said.

“It’s a reminder to the politicians that these people have stories, they have lives, they have families and they have loved ones and they are no longer here because something went wrong.”

There have been three fatal collisions involving cyclists on the island of Montreal in 2018.