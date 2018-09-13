Canada
September 13, 2018 10:00 am

Cyclist dies after collision in Villeray

A 67-year-old cyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck on the corner of Crémazie Boulevard and Lajeunesse Street, near Highway 40, in Montreal.

It happened around 5:40 a.m.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are speaking with the driver of the truck, a 64-year-old man, to find out what happened.

Police confirmed that this is the third fatal collision involving a cyclist for the Montreal territory in 2018.

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

