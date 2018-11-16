Man charged after package filled with marijuana shows up at Kentville shipping company

A 37-year-old man from Kings County is facing charges in connection with a suspicious package that was received at a shipping company in Kentville, N.S., on Wednesday.

Kings District RCMP say the package contained four large metal drums with a “large amount” of marijuana and packets of shatter.

“The recipient of the packages came to the shipping company while police were there and he was arrested,” police said in a news release Friday.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the man’s home and seized hand guns, long guns, mushrooms and cash. A large quantity of ammunition was also seized.

Police say they also found an explosive material, and their explosives disposal unit was called in to help remove it.

Ryan John Griffiths of Canaan, N.S., has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Griffiths appeared in Kentville provincial court on Thursday and was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.