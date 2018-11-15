Halifax police investigating suspicious package in city’s North End

Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating a suspicious package call in the city’s North End.
Police say that at 11:50 a.m. officers found the package in the 5700 block of West Streets.
READ MORE: Fire at Halifax cannabis dispensary deemed suspicious
Vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been temporarily shut down on West Street between Robie Street and Agricola Street.
Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are examining the package.
WATCH: Cole Harbour High School teacher arrested for assault
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.