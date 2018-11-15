Halifax police investigating suspicious package in city’s North End

Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating a suspicious package call in the city’s North End.

Police say that at 11:50 a.m. officers found the package in the 5700 block of West Streets.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been temporarily shut down on West Street between Robie Street and Agricola Street.

Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are examining the package.

The investigation is ongoing.

