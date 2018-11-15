Fire breaks out at Halifax cannabis dispensary

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a cannabis dispensary Friday morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m. at Greenhouse Wellness in the 3400-block of Dutch Village Road in Halifax.

READ: Medical cannabis users worried about access to derivatives if dispensaries are closed

Crews battled the blaze in the back of the building. There were no injuries.

Police are investigating the fire that took place at the Green House Wellness building this morning. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/PLT9x3Euot — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 15, 2018

Halifax Regional Police blocked off a section of Dutch Village Road during the morning rush hour as crews put out the fire.

Cannabis dispensaries are illegal. The only legal vendors of cannabis in the province are Nova Scotia Liquor Commission (NSLC) storefronts and its website.