48 Saskatoon police positions funded by Saskatchewan government

Saskatoon police is receiving millions in dollars from the Saskatchewan government to fund positions in the force.

The province said 43 existing positions will be funded in the 2018-19 fiscal year to support programs dealing with organized crime, child sexual exploitation, and the internet child exploitation unit.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said the funding is critical for “enforcement efforts around gang activity, child exploitation and violent offences.”

“Provincial funding also greatly assists the Saskatoon Police Service in its response to the growing number of calls for service involving addictions and mental health issues in our community,” Cooper said in a statement.

Another five positions in the combined traffic service Saskatchewan unit will also be funded.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the $5.8 million in funding to the Saskatoon Police Service is part of the government’s commitment to keep families and communities safe.

“This investment helps to ensure municipalities have resources to meet that goal,” Morgan said.

Funding for police positions and policing initiatives is provided to 128 municipalities by the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.