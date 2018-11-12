2017 successful year for Saskatoon police air support unit

An annual report says 2017 was one of the most successful years for the Saskatoon Police Service air support unit (ASU).

ASU members logged 1,041 hours of operational flight time in 2017, a 30 per cent increase from 2016. The plane was involved in nearly 1,400 calls that covered incidents from chases to break and enters.

The police aviation program was credited with 221 arrests, a 71 per cent increase from 2016. Officials said the suspects would have certainly escaped without having the aircraft on scene.

Just over 725 criminal charges were laid last year through the unit, an 84 per cent increase from 2016.

The ASU has two teams comprised of a pilot and two tactical flight officers.

Last year was the unit’s 13th year of operation.

The report goes before the board of police commissioners on Thursday.