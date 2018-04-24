ASU tracks down van trying to evade Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say the 41-year-old driver of a van who attempted to evade them early Tuesday morning was tracked down by the Air Support Unit (ASU).

An officer initially observed the grey van speeding at the intersection of Avenue W and 22nd Street West just after 3 a.m. CT.

When the officer activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the van accelerated to a high rate of speed.

Police said due to speed and location in a residential neighbourhood, the officer did not make further attempts to stop the vehicle.

ASU members located the van a short time later and followed it until it stopped in the 800-block of Avenue R North, where the driver was arrested by officers.

He is facing charges of dangerous driving and evading police, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.