London man charged following hit-and-run crash with LTC bus

Police have laid over half a dozen charges against a 26-year-old London man following a hit-and-run crash that caused over $600,000 in damages.

Investigators say an officer spotted a Volkswagen Jetta driving the wrong way on a side street at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The officer tried to stop the driver near the intersection of Hyman and Waterloo streets, but the driver turned the car’s headlights off and fled northbound on Waterloo Street, according to police. The officer did not pursue the vehicle but notified other police officers in the area.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued to drive through a red light at Waterloo and Oxford streets, where it hit an eastbound LTC bus.

The collision caused the bus to drive over the south curb of Oxford Street and into the North London Neighbourhood Pet Clinic at 746 Waterloo St., according to police.

The bus was removed from the building the following day, and the bus driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

No one was inside the vet clinic at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver of the Jetta fled the scene; they announced several days later that the driver had been identified and charges were pending.

As a result of a police investigation, a 26-year-old London man was charged by way of summons with the following Ontario Highway Traffic Act offences:

Failure to stop at a red light

Driving with a Class G1 licence while unaccompanied by a qualified driver

Failure to stop for police

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision

Careless driving

Driving the wrong way into one-way traffic

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Police say the damage is estimated to be approximately $610,000.