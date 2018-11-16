London police release suspect description following north-end robbery

London police are hoping members of the public can help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a north-end robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man entered a local business in a shopping plaza on Wonderland Road North near Gainsborough Road at around 3 p.m. Investigators say he was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say. Officers responded to the scene and searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Police say the victim of the robbery did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 20 and 30 years old who is approximately five feet seven inches tall and 175 pounds. The suspect has a slim build with brown, collar-length hair, a full beard and a piercing in his lower lip.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously at www.londoncrimestoppers.com