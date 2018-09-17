London man, 39, charged in alleged armed robbery of casino winnings

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation by London police.

Police searched a home on Platts Lane Friday in relation to the probe, which dates back to Aug. 25, when investigators say a man was allegedly robbed of his casino winnings.

According to police, the victim went to a casino around 3 p.m., and while playing the slots, won a large sum of money. While there, police say the victim met another man, and later went for a ride with him in his vehicle.

During this ride, police allege the accused robbed the victim after producing what appeared to be a handgun. No injuries were reported.

A London man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident and is scheduled to appear in court in London on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.