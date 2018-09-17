Crime
September 17, 2018 1:29 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 1:30 pm

London man, 39, charged in alleged armed robbery of casino winnings

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File
A A

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation by London police.

Police searched a home on Platts Lane Friday in relation to the probe, which dates back to Aug. 25, when investigators say a man was allegedly robbed of his casino winnings.

READ MORE: $16K drug bust leads to charges against two Londoners

According to police, the victim went to a casino around 3 p.m., and while playing the slots, won a large sum of money. While there, police say the victim met another man, and later went for a ride with him in his vehicle.

During this ride, police allege the accused robbed the victim after producing what appeared to be a handgun. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: London police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted, injured in east-end park

A London man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident and is scheduled to appear in court in London on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Casino
casino winnings
Investigation
london casino
London Police
platts lan
slots
Winnings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News