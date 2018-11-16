Canada
November 16, 2018 12:31 pm

Toddler safe after being found wandering in Newfoundland’s capital city

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say there was nothing criminal about the investigation.

Police say a toddler is safe after she was found wandering unattended in the west end of St. John’s, N.L.

Const. Geoffrey Higdon says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to the Topsail Road area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after reports that a young girl was outside and unsupervised.

Higdon says officers were able to determine where the toddler came from, and returned the child to her parents.

She was taken to a children’s hospital as a precaution, as she had been outside in the cold.

