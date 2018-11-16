Bulk carrier caught in rough seas off N.L. safely on way to U.S. waters

Rescue officials say a bulk carrier that began taking on water in rough seas and high winds off Newfoundland on Thursday is safely on its way to U.S. waters.

A spokeswoman with Joint Task Force Atlantic says it has called off assets that were called in to help the Centennial Harmony after it began flooding roughly 460 kilometres off St. John’s, N.L., in the Grand Banks at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Maj. Amber Bineau says the ship was able to proceed on its own as it began heading south toward Boston and out of the Canadian search and rescue zone.

She says it no longer required assistance from military aircraft or vessels, or the Canadian Coast Guard ship Sir Wilfred Grenfell which responded to the incident.

The bulk carrier – with 21 crew members – was also having intermittent power issues and required technical assistance Thursday as swells rose to 22 metres with powerful winds and poor visibility.

A Hercules aircraft and the coast guard ship responded to the incident, while the Maersk Cutter resupply ship was on standby roughly 150 kilometres away to assist if required.