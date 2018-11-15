Canada
Search and rescue responding to bulk carrier off Newfoundland, no plans to abandon ship

By Staff The Canadian Press

Rescue officials have come to the aid of a bulk carrier that flooded Thursday afternoon off Newfoundland.

Joint Task Force Atlantic says the Centennial Harmony was roughly 460 kilometres off St. John’s, N.L., in the Grand Banks with when it reported flooding onboard around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement Thursday evening, National Defence said the flooding was under control, and there was no intention to abandon ship.

It says the bulk carrier – with 21 crew members – was also having intermittent power issues and required technical assistance.

A Hercules aircraft and the Canadian Coast Guard ship Sir Wilfred Grenfell responded to the incident.

A resupply ship, the Maersk Cutter, was on standby roughly 150 kilometres away to assist if required.

