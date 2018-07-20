Canada
Rescue mission underway for person who fell overboard off N.S. coast

By Online Producer  Global News

Joint Task Force Atlantic says the incident happened about 35 NM southeast, off Halifax’s coast.

A rescue mission is currently underway for a person who fell overboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Nova Scotia on Thursday night.

In a social media post on Friday, Joint Task Force Atlantic said the person fell overboard around 10:30 p.m.

JTFA says the incident happened about 35 NM southeast, off Halifax’s coast.

The Canadian Forces and Coast Guard are assisting with the recovery effort.

