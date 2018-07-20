Rescue mission underway for person who fell overboard off N.S. coast

A rescue mission is currently underway for a person who fell overboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Nova Scotia on Thursday night.

#JRCC Halifax continues to search for a person reported to have fallen overboard a fishing vessel last evening around 10:30 p.m. about 35 NM South East off Halifax’s coast 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vrLsFn1pZC — JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) July 20, 2018

In a social media post on Friday, Joint Task Force Atlantic said the person fell overboard around 10:30 p.m.

JTFA says the incident happened about 35 NM southeast, off Halifax’s coast.

The Canadian Forces and Coast Guard are assisting with the recovery effort.