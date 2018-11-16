Top three things to do the weekend of November 17

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend has plenty of activities to get your blood pumping and ward off the cold…

1. Get ready, get set, game!

How exciting is it when a new event starts up in our city?! Isn’t it cool to experience the ‘very first’ something?

Fri. Nov. 16 through Sun. Nov. 18 is the inaugural Game-iToba. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a ton of tabletop games — and a ton of fun.

Organizers are anticipating more than 100 organized games and several tournaments including board, card, miniature and role playing games.

Plus there’s close to 600 games that you can pick up and play. You can find Game-iToba at the Bronx Park Community Centre at 720 Henderson Hwy.

Bring your friends, or come on your own and make some new ones! Tickets will be at the door and are $30 for the whole weekend.

2. Brother Bruti and Friends

My family has a long history of watching and loving wrestling. In fact, I still go over to my grandparents on Monday’s to catch Monday Night Raw with my Gee-Gee (Ukrainian grandpa). The Undertaker will always be my No. 1 guy, no matter how many different personas he runs through.

So chances are I will be one of the many wrestling fans of all ages who will be cheering their favourite CWE good guy (aka ‘face’) or fave bad guy (aka ‘heel’) in the 50 man Rumble To Remember this Fri. Nov. 16.

It’s the biggest show of the year for Canadian Wrestling’s Elite and the card is stacked with big names like CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan and “Beautiful” Bobby Jay.

Plus — there’s a tag team match with Special Guest Referee WWE Legend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. He joined us on Global News Morning — it was one of the coolest interviews I’ve done all year!

It’s an all-ages show with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and bell time at 7:00 p.m. at the Essence Event Centre at 2100 McPhillips St.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance here.

3. Spin, shake and sweat for a great cause

When you want to give back to your community and help out fellow Manitobans — it’s always nice to find a fun way to do so.

Goodlife Spin4Kidz is just that — a fun way to support young people in our province, and it comes with plenty of perks for you!

Grab seven friends, find some cool costumes and enjoy an hour of high energy fitness, participating in classes such as Spin, Zumba or BodyCOMBAT.

The money raised at this year’s event, happening this Sat. Nov. 17, will go to the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation.

The Foundation works to raise funds for two different groups — the Rehabilitation Centre for Children and Specialized Services for Children and Youth.

Both organizations help improve the quality of life and support children and young adults.

Jessica Cable from the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation said the money from the Spin4Kidz event will go towards the ‘Life Program’.

“It’s all about physical activity, it’s all about getting kids active but the life skills and the social skills and the meaningful connections that these kids are able to make in these programs is invaluable.”

To sign up for the Spin4Kidz event click here and if you’re not able to make it out but still want to help out, click here.

Have a great weekend everyone!