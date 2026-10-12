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Sports

Raptors sign seven-foot-five centre Jamarion Sharp

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2026 4:45 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Jamarion Sharp, the NBA club announced on Monday.

The team, however, did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Sharp was named the NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 7.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 25.1 minutes in 39 games (29 starts) with the Texas Legends last season.

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He scored in double figures in 14 games, grabbed 10-plus rebounds 12 times and had six double-doubles.

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The seven-foot-five, 235-pound Sharp also blocked five or more shots in 15 contests, including a season-high nine on Nov. 21 against Oklahoma City.

In a corresponding move, the Raptors waived guard Chucky Hepburn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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