Yes, ‘Monopoly for Millennials’ is a thing – this is how it works

Monopoly has put a twist on its classic board game, this time appealing to millennials.

Monopoly for Millennials is exactly what its name suggests: a board game targeted to adults under the age of 30 who may not be able to relate to the original version.

For example, in this updated rendition of Monopoly, players don’t pay rent on their properties but instead focus on gaining experiences.

“Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever. The Monopoly for Millennials game celebrates just that. Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most experiences to win,” wrote Walmart in its description of the game.

These experiences include your friend’s couch, a three-day music festival, vegan food options, bike-sharing services and even a yoga studio.

Other modifications include replacing Monopoly’s iconic tokens, such as the thimble, with game pieces like a hashtag, a smiley face emoji and a smartphone.

Options for the Chance and Community Chest cards also include $0 internships and “Get Into Jail Free Card,” in which jail is the only space on the board where a player doesn’t lose money.

And if you’re wondering who gets to roll first, it’s the player with the most student debt, according to boingboing.net.

But why did Hasbro, the company behind the legendary board game, create this version of Monopoly?

“According to Hasbro’s own market research, only 28 per cent of younger players could identify the purpose of a thimble outside the context of the game and just 15 per cent could understand the concept of ever affording their own home. These findings helped shaped the updates for Monopoly’s new Millennial Edition, which include raising the minimum rent charge to $1,500 and having each player start the game with $20,000 of student debt,” according to the CBC.

So “forget real estate,” as the tagline on the box says, “you can’t afford it anyway” — just enjoy your life experiences while you can.